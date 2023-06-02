ALS Fishing Tournament Kickoff

DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of anglers are getting ready for this weekend’s Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament on Island Lake kicking off Saturday morning.

All proceeds from the tournament go to helping people with ALS and their families.

This year 103 boats will partake in the popular competition, each boat has two anglers looking to reel in the biggest bass or walleye.

The leaderboard is updated throughout the day as fish are caught, get their photo take, and released.

There is also a virtual option for anglers not on Island Lake.

Today was registration time for participants as they got signed up and heard the rules.

“Yeah we’re here to fish and there’s a little bit of an competitive edge to it, but everybody here knows the prize money we get isn’t about the prizes, it’s about everything else we’ve done to get to that stage to be apart of the tournament and that’s really what the fun part is, like I’m going to help somebody that’s going through something way worse then I’m going through, by just fishing, that’s a win-win, I can go fishing to help somebody any day of the week,” said Greg Toon, Famous Dave’s Owner and Fisherman.

The first group of boats take off at 7:00 Saturday morning and will return to land later in the evening for a silent auction, dinner, and awards.