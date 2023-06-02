‘Always Patsy Cline’ At Spirit Of The North Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like country music, a new musical play is on the big stage at the Spirit of The North Theatre in Fitger’s called “Always Patsy Cline.”

The shows are the next two weekends, June 2-4 and June 8-10.

27 of Cline’s songs will be sung, like “Walking After Midnight.”

It’s a musical tribute to the legendary country singer who died at the age of 30 in a plane crash in 1963.

The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

Box Office Phone Number: (218) 623-7065