Cloquet Boys & Rock Ridge Girls Golf Heading to State Tournament

The Class AA state tournament begins June 13th at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

BIWABIK, Minn.- Two local golf teams are heading to state after securing the Section 7AA titles Thursday at Giants Ridge.

The Rock Ridge girls would claim the top honor with a team score of 779.

On the boys side, Cloquet took first with a 607.

As for individual standouts, Cloquet’s Karson Young would win the boys title with a score of 142.

