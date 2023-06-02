Cloquet Boys & Rock Ridge Girls Golf Heading to State Tournament
The Class AA state tournament begins June 13th at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
BIWABIK, Minn.- Two local golf teams are heading to state after securing the Section 7AA titles Thursday at Giants Ridge.
The Rock Ridge girls would claim the top honor with a team score of 779.
On the boys side, Cloquet took first with a 607.
As for individual standouts, Cloquet’s Karson Young would win the boys title with a score of 142.
The Class AA state tournament begins June 13th at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.