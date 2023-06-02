Duluth-Area Students To Travel To 9 ‘Historic Black College And Universities’

DULUTH, Minn. — HBCUs are Historic Black College and Universities. They provide an upper education for students while creating a supportive community around them.

Many people in the Northland aren’t aware because Minnesota, and primarily northern Minnesota, doesn’t have many.

The Zeitgeist Atrium hosted a trip fundraiser Thursday to support students from the Duluth-area high school and colleges. They will travel to 9 HBCU and meet with civil rights leaders.

“Why HBCUs when everything’s integrated and students can go to any college of their choice as long as they’re qualified? The answer is HBCUs more important now than ever because students have a chance to immerse themselves in their culture,” said Dr. Verna Thornton, organizer.

They have their trip planned for this upcoming October. They will be also be visiting historical sites that played instrumental roles in the Civil Rights Movement.