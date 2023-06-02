Esko Senior Cale Haugen Named MN Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

Haugen is the first player from Esko to win the award.

ESKO, Minn.- Gatorade announced on Friday that Esko’s Cale Haugen is the 2022-2023 Gatorade Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year.

He’s the first player from Esko to win the award.

Before the section tournament, Haugen posted a 5-0 record with a 0.22 ERA through 20 games.

He can also hit too, as Haugen had a .571 batting average with six home runs, and 36 runs batted in.

Haugen and Esko will next be in action on Tuesday when they take on Rock Ridge in the 7AA semifinals at Wade Stadium.