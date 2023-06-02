Huskies GM Greg Culver Talks Summer at the Ball Park

The Huskies will have plenty planned for fans in attendance this summer with promotion calendars on their socials.

DULUTH, Minn.- Opening Day at Wade Stadium on Friday evening was something to celebrate. The Huskies were also celebrating 20 seasons as a baseball club with lots of fun planned at the ballpark this summer.

“The history of Wade Stadium, baseball since 1941 in this ballpark and experiencing that, in itself is a draw,” says Huskies general manager Greg Culver, “Huskies nation and the ball that we play, watching these top caliber college baseball players play the game. There’s nothing better.”

“We’re going to release out promotion schedule at the beginning of every month, the month of June is out there. After the Pandemic it was a little slow for us to pick up where we left off in 2019, but the businesses are coming back, the fun things are coming back, the hat giveaways, bark at the park, all of the fun things that you expect to find at a minor league baseball schedule,” says Culver.

