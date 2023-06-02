Huskies Pick Up First Win on Opening Night

Next up, Duluth will wrap up their series with the Hot Tots on Saturday from Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 3:05 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies opened their home schedule on Friday evening with an 8-6 victory over Minot.

The Huskies starter Devin Dodson got his first win on the season going 6 innings with 5 ks and 1 run on 4 hits.

