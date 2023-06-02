Superior Church To Host ‘Blessing Of The Bikes’ Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A first-ever “Blessing of the Bikes” is happening this Sunday, June 4, at Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle.

Pastor Alan DelVecchio said it’s the first bike blessing at a Superior church in 41 years.

The event is open to anybody with a motorcycle.

The goal is to bless as many bikes and riders after the 10 a.m. church service.

Beyond the event, the focus is to grow the church and encourage all walks of life to feel comfortable in a church.

“Our goal right now is to grow this church, and from the community and encourage these folks that love to ride bikes. And anybody else is welcome to come here. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, where you work, what you look like, what you wear, how you dress, how long or short your hair is, you are welcome here,” Pastor DelVecchio said.