ALS Fishing Tournament: Casting for a Cure

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday’s forecast made for mint fishing conditions, but over at Island Lake, fisherman were reeling for a much deeper purpose. The Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament overtook the waters, competitors there casting for a cure.

The event is held to benefit individuals living with ALS and their families. ALS is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Although there is no cure or treatment yet, those taking part in the tournament are committed to helping families affected.

One angler said although they didn’t do well in todays tournament, they know they made an impact off the water. “It was slow, slowest year for us, my wife and I have done this for six years I want to say. I can’t see ever not doing it, we live right here, it’s right in our backyard basically. Like I said it’s a great organization and I’m proud to be a supporter,” said Tournament Coordinator Ryan Gaffke.

103 boats hit the water at Island Lake and more teams competed virtually. Together they raised over $150,000 to support those with ALS and their families. Throughout the tournaments’ 28 year long history, they’ve raised millions of dollars for the cause.