Hermantown Baseball Soars to Section Title Game

With the win, the Hawks advance to the Section Championship game, with a chance to punch their ticket to States for the first time since 2013.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown baseball team shutout Grand Rapids 6-0, Saturday in the Section 7AAA semifinal.

With the win, the Hawks advance to the Section Championship game, with a chance to punch their ticket to States for the first time since 2013.

Next up, Hermantown will await their opponent with the title up for grabs. The Championship game will be held Wednesday at 1 PM at Grand Rapids Sports Complex.