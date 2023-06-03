Huskies Earn First Series Sweep

The Huskies will next host a series with Bismarck beginning on Sunday, first pitch is set for 3:05 PM at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies picked up their first series sweep on Saturday with a 6-5 walk-off win in extras against the Minot Hot Tots.

Ethan Cole called the game when he launched a sac fly to right field, that scored Joshua Duarte in the bottom of the tenth to win it.

