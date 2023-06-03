LSC Presents ‘Saturday’s at the Farm’ Reoccurring Event

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, a new outdoor adventure kicked off at Lake Superior College; packed with all things dirt and farming.

‘Saturdays at the Farm’ will be taking place weekly under the sun at the Eco3 Urban Farm at LSC. The open house event was filled with all kinds of activities for those with a green thumb.

Kids and families there got the chance to plant seeds, weed gardens, and step behind the scenes to see how a food farm truly operates. Farm workers also were on hand to teach newcomers about the life of farming.

“It is so amazing to see families and all the folks coming out here to the farm and getting their hands in the dirt, it’s always amazing to see how willing the folks are to get dirty and do some planting and pull some weeds when they have the chance,” said Eco3 Farm Educator, Outreach Vista Nora Steinmetz.

Eco3 is a local business that hopes to make a sustainable future in Duluth. By giving people a chance to work hands-on with projects, they hope to inspire others to make a change in their environment.

“My favorite thing about Saturdays at the Farm is seeing peoples face lit up at sometimes the most unexpected, or dirty, or disgusting things,” a statement from Steinmetz.

The Eco3 Urban Farm will be hosting the outdoor event every Saturday until the end of September.