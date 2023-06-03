Wolfpack’s Mason Smith Commits to St. Thomas Lacrosse

Smith has started 13 games this season with the Wolfpack with 25 goals, averaging 2.62 per game.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday, the Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team announced senior Mason Smith is moving on to the next chapter of his lacrosse career, committing to the University of St. Thomas.

Smith has started 13 games this season with the Wolfpack with 25 goals, averaging 2.62 per game.

The Tommies play DII in the Men’s College Lacrosse Association (MCLA). This past season, St. Thomas finished 15-4.

Smith is headed to a program that has won six MCLA National Championships and consistently top out as one of the best programs in the country.