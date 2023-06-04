A Hoot and A Holler, ‘Always, Patsy Cline’

DULUTH, Minn.–If you’re looking for a real hoot and a holler, the musical ‘Always, Patsy Cline’ is on for four more shows at the Spirit of The North Theatre in Fitger’s.

This is Boat Club Productions 2nd show of their second season of plays at Fitgers. ‘Always, Patsy Cline’ is a tribute to the legendary country singer who died at the age of 30 in a plane crash in 1963. Sunday’s show saw a full house of people excited to experience the true story of Cline’s friendship with a fan that she met at a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The show featured many of Cline’s famous songs like “Crazy“ and “Walkn’ After Midnight“.

“Damn Louise we aren’t even going to hear ourselves talk. And I said ‘HEY, we are not here to hear ourselves talk. We are here to hear Miss Patsy Cline,” said Louise Seger, played by Mary Lee.

‘Always, Patsy Cline’ has four more shows at the Spirit of The North Theatre in Fitger’s. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, and 2 p.m. next Sunday, June 11. Tickets are $35 per person which are linked here.