CHUM Celebrates 50 years with ‘Interfaith Service of Thanksgiving’

DULUTH, Minn.–Fifty years ago, Chum established themselves in the Central Hillside of Duluth and have seen themselves only expand into the largest defense for those struggling with homelessness and poverty.

Volunteers, leaders, and community members were invited to the First United Methodist Church on Sunday to acknowledge their accomplishments over the years, like opening up their first warming centers over the winters.

“Chum has had so many good friends these past 50 years,” said Longtime Chum Leader Kathy Nelson. “Board members, volunteers, incredible staff. What an incredible staff. People who show up over and over again to be Chums to those in need for a friend, food, housing, and help.”

Chum is a nonprofit and hopes to stay a strong pillar for assisting those struggling with poverty, hunger, and homelessness.