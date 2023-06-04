Church Hosts Blessing of the Bikes

SUPERIOR, Wis.–According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, on average, 80 motorcyclists lose their life a year due to traffic accidents. In Superior, one church’s ceremony blessed bikers for a safe riding season as well as honoring the lives lost within the last year.

Motorcycle fatalities have only gone up in Wisconsin in recent years. For those that attend the Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle, that number was at an unfortunate high of 18 riders that lost their life in the past year.

“Each person is very dear to my heart that’s here right now. Debbie just got killed last Sunday, and that was from a teenager not paying attention in front of her. We don’t know if she was texting or not,” said co-organizer Gail Tiel.

These bands of bikers joined together Sunday with Motorcyclist and Pastor Alan DelVecchio praying together in hopes that riders are blessed on the road.

“You’re on two wheels. It doesn’t matter what bike you’re riding, what part of town you’re from, or how old or how young you are,” said Pastor DelVecchio. “We all face the same challenges.”

For motorcyclists, alcohol use is the number cause of crashes. But outside of their two wheels, distracted driving from others is a day-by-day concern.

“My husband and I, we actually had a lady on HWY 53 pull out in front of both of us,” said Tiel. “Speed limit out there is 70 mph. She came out in front of us. We both had to lock up our breaks, then I had to swerve over so I didn’t hit my husband. She swerve over in front of me and almost knocked me out.”

It’s a summer hobby that comes with its dangers, but a hobby these bikers know can be safe and fun if everyone follows the rules of the road.

“It’s very important that all the riders are blessed and they know Jesus,” said Tiel. “And that they know they’re being taken care of and have their angel wings.”

In remembrance of:

Kayla Delvecchio

Debbie Bolk (Korn)

Mary Johnson

Cannon Ball (Kenneth Petite)

Tasha Waldron

DeeAnna Crist

Doug Bolk

Shawn Rhodes

Michelle Ford “Big Show”

Elaine Diekman

Dusty “Idle” Giersdord LMCL

Dave Dronen Abate Jackpine Riders

Ricky Ratzlo Abate Jackpine Riders

Bob Castle Abate Jackpine Riders

Les Bjerke Abate Jackpine Riders

Jack Rose Thunderbird MC

Artoa Kyroruaki

Barb Khori