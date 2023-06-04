‘Girls On The Run Minnesota’ Hosts 5K In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The weather was perfect for a 5K in Duluth Sunday with Girls On The Run Minnesota.

The race along the Lakewalk caps off a 10-week program for girls from Lowe Elementary, Myers-Wilkins Elementary, Laura MacArthur Elementary, Bayview in Proctor and Great Expectations in Grand Marais.

Girls On The Run Minnesota is all about inspiring all girls to build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills.

The lessons from the program include a focus between positive physical and emotional health.