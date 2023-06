Larks Take Game One from Huskies

Next up, Duluth wraps up their series with the Larks on Monday from Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 12:05 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies fell 10-6 to the Bismarck Larks, Sunday afternoon to open the series.

Michael Holquist and Joe Vos would lead the way with 2 RBIs each, including a solo homerun from Holquist for his first of the season.

Next up, Duluth wraps up their series with the Larks on Monday from Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 12:05 PM.