Maker’s Market at Earth Rider Brewery

SUPERIOR, Wis.–Earth Rider Brewery in Superior hosted a Maker’s Market that’s all about promoting local artists in the Twin Ports.

People could enjoy eighteen different booths on the brewery’s Fest Field.

Paintings, prints, woodcarvings, soap, plants and a whole lot more all for sale.

We caught up with artist Anna Kidd who recently moved to the Twin Ports area from Bozeman, MT.

“I think it’s really a dedication to your art and just loving what you do and what you create. Because I know there is gonna be a lot of highs and a lot of lows. There’s days where the weather is horrible and you got no sales. But, there’s days like today where it’s beautiful and it’s fun to be here. So it doesn’t feel as much like a job,” said vendor and graphic design artists Anna Kidd.

Anna owns “Wild Kidd Designs“. She describes her work as “wilderness art to embrace your wildside.”

“Since I’m new to the area I’ve been kind of scoping it out. But, I have been doing mainly the maker’s market here. But back in Bozeman, I was doing two to three a week which was super fun,” said Kidd. “A lot of work but it’s really worth it when the weather is great and the people are great.”

The Maker’s Market happens the first Sunday of each month from noon until three at the Earth Rider Fest Field in Superior. The last market of the season is on Sept. 3.