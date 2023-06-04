Man Rescued After Falling Off Duluth Cliff Along Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth firefighters rescued a man who fell around 20 feet off a cliff along Lake Superior.

The rescue happened Sunday afternoon along the 7800 block of Congdon Boulevard.

The man, who is in his 70s, reportedly slipped from a trail’s edge before falling.

Bystanders called 911.

“6 Engine, 4 Quint, and 1 Engine were able to locate, access, package, and extricate the patient to the parking area, where Mayo Ambulance waited and was able to begin treatment of the patient, who suffered some undisclosed injuries but was conscious and talking,” according to a news release.

The man was transferred to a local hospital.