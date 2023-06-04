Superior City FC Men’s Shutout at Home, Women Settles for Draw

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior City FC dropped their second game of the season on Sunday with 2-0 shutout loss to St. Paul.

Meanwhile, the women’s team settled for the 1-1 draw with St. Croix. McGiffert scored the lone goal for Superior.

Up next, the men’s team hits the road for a match up with Minneapolis City FC on June 11. The women’s team is set to take on Granite City FC on June 10.