Duluth’s Salvation Army In Need Of Donations For Food Shelf

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army in West Duluth held a fundraiser Friday for their food shelf as it has run out of money.

They called it “Donut to the Food Shelf” and passed out 365 free donuts, for every day they are open, as well as free coffee.

Federal funding for the program was cut to less than half. And in order to keep the food shelf running, which is open 2 days a week, the Salvation Army needs to raise $65,000 from now until the end of the year.

“The times are hard right now and people are donating less, and more people are coming to us for help,” said Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development at the Salvation Army. “I just don’t know how we’re gonna be able to continue our program. Funding for the food shelf ran out at the end of May. It’s pretty sad in there.”

Last year the food shelf provided almost 28,000 meals to people in need. If you’d like to donate you can send a check to the Salvation Army with the words “food shelf” in the check.