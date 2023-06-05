Sun Country Airlines And Landline Extend Promotion For Free Transportion To MSP

DULUTH, Minn. — Sun Country Airlines and Landline have extended their promotion providing free transportation to and from Duluth from MSP.

Officials said in a press release that the popularity of the “Duluth to MSP for No Fee” has risen.

Sun Country will now waive the fee on connections through December 15, 2023. And to get the deal you will just need to book a trip from the Duluth airport to any of the destinations Sun Country Offers.

