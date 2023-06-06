7AA Baseball: Esko Handles Rock Ridge 7-1 for Spot in Section Title Game

Esko will next play Mora in the section title game on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Esko baseball team inched closer to their first state tournament berth since 2000 on Tuesday, defeating Rock Ridge 7-1 in the 7AA semifinals.

Cale Haugen would club his 10th home run of the season in the contest, setting a new program record.

