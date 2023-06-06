Chum’s Annual Rhubarb Festival Coming Up, Pie Preordering Available

DULUTH, Minn. — Chum’s annual Rhubarb Festival is just a few short weeks away.

The non-profit puts on this fun-filled day to raise funds to keep serving those experiencing homelessness and poverty.

The festival features all things rhubarb and this year it is taking place at Stella Maris Academy on June 24.

Now, Chum is offering a new option to preorder a fan favorite food, the pies.

“In the past we realized we have not had sufficient amount for folks because the demand is so great. So, we decided that not only are we increasing the amount of pies that we are offering this year, we giving persons an opportunity to purchase their pies ahead of time in advance,” said John Cole, Executive Director of Chum.

Volunteers are wanted to help with the Rhubarb Festival. To sign up to help or preorder your pies, go to Chum’s website.