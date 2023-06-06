Coffee Conversation: Musician Rafe Carlson Embarks on Tour in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — Local Musician Rafe Carlson is back in the Northland, after spending time in Nashville for the past several months furthering his career in music. He’s set to take the stage at multiple venues across the region as part of his June tour.

Carlson joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about his time in Nashville and his decision to tour up North, rather than in the South, this summer.

You can catch him playing at: