Duluth Public Library Kicking Off Community Outreach

DULUTH, Minn. — Book worms, library regulars, and future library goers had the chance to share their ideas and thoughts about the upcoming upgrades to the Duluth Public library downtown branch.

Tuesday evening the library kicked off its first step in its community outreach program with an open house.

City and library officials were at the event to directly hear feedback from people who use or hope to use the facility.

There was a survey at the event and online, where community members could share their advice on the redesign to the library.

The project is currently in the beginning stage of planning updates, using feedback from the community.

“Libraries are the heart of a community, they’re one of the few public institutions that serve people from cradle to grave, all people, all backgrounds are welcome in the library, we really need to make sure it reflects the community it serves,” said Erin Kreeger, Duluth Public Library Foundation Executive Director.

The historic building was built in the 1980’s and after a long 40 year run, the library is looking to modernize its facility to meet Duluth’s current needs.

While the extent of the redesign is not set in stone, the building is in dire need of improvement.

“Now libraries are still places for books, but first and foremost, they’re places for people, so we need meeting rooms, we need tutoring spaces, we need spaces for people to meet social workers, mentor navigators, career force councilors, and our building doesn’t really accommodate that type of service well,” said Carla Powers, Duluth Public Library Manager.

Funding for the redesign will be determined on the amount of updates that the design team and the community sees necessary.