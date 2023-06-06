Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipeline Faces Protests Again

SUPERIOR, WISC. – “We can all feel very confident that is the safest way. That’s why we’ve got a 99.99 safety record,” said Mark Graul of the Wisconsin Jobs & Energy Coalition. The group consists of labor, business, and agricultural groups, made a stop at the Enbridge facility in Superior. The group was formed last year and is visiting cities to explain why its’ members support pipelines and in particular Line 5.

“It would take 2,000 trucks a day coming out of this terminal heading on US 2 toward Ashland to supply the same amount of energy we get from line 5. That’s 2,000 trucks a day. I don’t think anybody wants to deal with the traffic,” said Graul.

Approximately 12 miles of the pipeline’s 645-mile route is situated on Bad River Tribal land. Enbridge has proposed a 41-mile reroute of the pipeline around the Bad River Reservation.

The Tribe says No. Joe Bates a Bad River Tribal Elder said ” We don’t want it. We want it out of the ground. Period.”

Enbridge says it is ready to begin work on the new section, but tribal officials have not approved any of the company’s requests Instead, the tribe wants the entire pipeline shut down and has refused to allow the company to take any steps to reinforce the pipe.

“We’re not there to protect the pipeline,” said Bates. “We have always existed with the river for centuries that we’ve lived here. We never tried to change it. Now, they’re demanding we change the river for a foreign company transporting Canadian oil from Canada.”

Line 5 handles 20 percent of all U.S. crude imports. The pipeline was originally built in 1953, making it 70 years old.

Graul said “It’s not accurate to think about 70-year-old pipeline cause they have inspections and effort that goes into ensuring the integrity of that pipeline are incredible.”

Recently, spring flooding on the Bad River caused large sections of the riverbank to wash away and opponents say, the pipe is now just over 10 feet from the river and is in danger of failing.

A U.S. District Judge has ruled that Enbridge is trespassing on Tribal land and it has the right to evict Enbridge. A land use agreement between the two sides expired 10 years ago.