Holquist’s 8th Inning Bomb Seals Win for Duluth Huskies

A back and forth game throughout until Michael Holquist crushes a 2-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies snapped an 0-3 record against the Bismarck Larks Monday afternoon with a 7-6 victory at Wade Stadium.

A back and forth game throughout until Michael Holquist crushes a 2-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead. That homerun marked Holquist’s second in back to back days.

Next up, Duluth heads north for a four game series in Thunder Bay set to run from Tuesday through Thursday.