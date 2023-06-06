Hummingbird Feeders At Lake Superior Art Glass

DULUTH, Minn. — If Cinderella can have glass slippers, you can have your very own glass hummingbird feeder thanks to Lake Superior Art Glass.

The glass-blowing experience in Canal Park is happening through the month of July.

You don’t have to be an expert either. Skilled artists work with you to customize your very own feeder. You can choose the size, colors, and color manipulations.

“We know that hummingbirds are coming back into the area, and they are looking for something to eat and these are wonderful one-of-a-kind designs that you can make when you come in the store,” said Amber Nichols, General Manager of Lake Superior Art Glass.

And for every hummingbird feeder sold this month Lake Superior Art Glass will donate 5% to Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory.