KQDS-TV, Forum Communications Pending Purchase Dissolves

(FOX 21) – We have an update involving the pending purchase of our television station, KQDS-TV, and our sister station, KVRR-TV in Fargo.

After 18 months, the proposed agreement with Forum Communications has fallen through.

Our parent company, Red River Broadcasting, and Forum, which owns the Duluth News Tribune, had not received approval on the deal from the Federal Communications Commission.

Forum’s Vice President of Broadcast told the DNT on Tuesday the holdup centered on getting a waiver to own two television stations and two affiliates in the Fargo market – ABC and FOX.

So what’s next for FOX 21 Local News? Under the Red River ownership we’ve had for years, it will be business as usual. We will continue what we’ve always done: be here to bring you the latest local news, weather and sports.