Superior Softball Prepares for 2nd Straight Trip to State

First pitch between the Phoenix and Spartans is set for 8 AM Thursday in Madison.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team continued their memorable season last Thursday when they took down SPASH 1 to nothing in the D1 sectional final.

Now it’s onto state as the Spartans are getting ready for their 2nd consecutive state tournament appearance.

Last year, Superior saw their season come to a close in the semifinals.

But this year, with a perfect 25-0 record heading into the big dance, the Spartans are confident that they’ll go much further this time around.

“I think going into the season we kind of knew we had a target on our back because we had such a good season last year. We had a lot of talent returning so it’s something that we figured that that’s they way it was going to be. Still have to play, still have to go out there and do our best and just hope for the best,” said head coach Mike Sather.

Superior matches up with Menomonee Falls, a team they have yet to see this year. But, they say they know what to expect.

“So definitely not seeing the pitcher gives us a disadvantage. But at the same time, its hard to beat a team twice. So facing a team twice, I think that puts us ahead. Because we’re a solid team, going into it as a two seed that’s intimidation itself,” said senior catcher Emma Raye.

“It’s going to take a lot of focus and dedication. Just playing the best we can, giving it our all. Putting it all on the field and not having any regrets,” added senior pitcher Haley Zembo.

