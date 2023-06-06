UMD’s Linser & Rogge Sign with Metropolitan Riveters

Linser and Rogge join Emma Soderberg and Maggie Flaherty as Bulldogs that have signed pro deals this off-season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ.- Within the last month, the UMD women’s hockey team has seen two players go on to the pros.

They can now add two more to that list.

Forwards Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser each signed one-year deals with the Metropolitan Riveters of the PHF.

Rogge graduated as the program’s all-time games played record holder.

She was also member of the 100 point club, as she tallied 114 total points in her Bulldog career.

Linser on the other hand, recorded 30 points on 17 goals and 13 assists this past season, which was her best offensive season yet for UMD.

She was just seven points shy of joining the 100 point club.

