YWCA to Launch ‘Gender Equity Project’

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth YWCA is launching its first-ever gender equity project to help young women become stronger leaders in their community.

Young women, trans-gender, and non-binary people ages 16 to 24 can apply for the program that will kick off later this year.

YWCA’S director says that twice a month the members will meet for group activities and learn skills and strategies for social change.

Local officials are also expected to take part, sharing their personal paths to success.

“While we’ve made progress in equity and equality, we’re seeing backlash and seeing a time where women are seeing rights taken away, we’re seeing attacks on people because of their gender,” said Beth Burt, YWCA Executive Director. “I think it’s really important that there’s a voice here and we really want to make sure that everyone in Duluth is comfortable and able to prosper to the best of their ability,” said Burt.

The YWCA is currently looking to hire a director to manage the project.

Meanwhile, the ‘YWCA young mothers’ program’ is spreading the word about two apartments now available through the program, designed to give mothers a supportive and safe temporary home to get back on their feet.

“We have seven units of transitional housing for young moms who are parenting, or pregnant young moms, ages 16 to 21,” said Burt.

Check out YWCA’s website for applications for a unit or the gender-equity project.