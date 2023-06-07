7AAA Baseball: Grand Rapids Battles Back Against Hermantown for Three-Peat

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- The Grand Rapids baseball team would need to win two against Hermantown on Wednesday in the Section 7AAA championship.

And that they would do as the Thunderhawks repeated as Section 7AAA champions for the third straight year.

Kyle Henke would club a grand slam walk-off home run in game two to give the Thunderhawks the 7 to 5 victory.

Rapids would previously win game one 8 to 6.

Grand Rapids has now tied the record for most state appearances with 21.

(Photo courtesy of Twitter: @Grand Rapids Activities)