Duluth FC Settles for 1-1 Tie with MN United FC U19

Next up for Duluth FC, they'll host La Crosse Aris FC on June 10th at 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC would battle with Minnesota United FC U19 on Wednesday, ultimately settling for the 1-1 tie with the Loons.

Tyler Limmer would have the lone goal for the Bluegreens.

