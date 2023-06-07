Lake Superior School District Celebrates Groundbreakings

TWO HARBORS, Minn.–“We hear a lot of things across the country about school boards that are dysfunctional,” said Superintendent Jay Belcasto. “I think ours is very functional. The time and commitment they put in on behalf of the students to ensure we now got a 21st century learning experience.”

The Lake Superior School District broke ground Wednesday at its schools in Two Harbors and Silver Bay, Minn., marking the start of facility upgrades and even new buildings worth millions of dollars.

Wednesday’s ground breakings come after residents approved of a $44.1 million dollar referendum in 2021.

Minnehaha Elementary in Two Harbors and William Kelley Schools in Silver Bay are receiving infrastructure improvements and enhanced security systems. The floors, ceilings, and furniture will all be updated throughout the facilities along with building add-ons.

Both schools held separate groundbreaking ceremonies Wednesday, June 7, talking about the challenges the district faced to get to this point while thanking the community for their support.

“And the team was adamant about bringing two communities together under one district, really strengthening that,” said Natalie Hoff, at ICS Builds. “The caption of our micro-site was ‘Anchor Our Future’ and I think we done a good job at planning in both communities to do just that.”

It wasn’t easy to get to this point, construction wise. Supply chain challenges and inflation were a major concern. But Superintendent Jay Belcastro says the state came through with millions to help.

“So I’m very excited to report, through the IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board) and the work of MN Senator Haushchild, the school district will get 8 million additional dollars that will bring our project back to full,” said Belcasto.

Construction officially starts on Monday, June 12, and is expected to wrap up by Sept. 2025.