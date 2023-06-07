Local Construction Company Gives $11k To Northern Lights Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. — Adolfson & Peterson Construction held a check presentation Tuesday after raising $11,000 to give to a local organization.

They raised the money by hosting its second annual charity bean bag tournament. The money was given to the Northern Lights Foundation, which is a charity that eases financial stress on families with children who have life-threatening illnesses.

The construction company has already selected the date for next year’s event for May 2 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.