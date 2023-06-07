Mural To Be Added to Rotunda At St. Louis County Depot

DULUTH, MINN. – Beginning next week, local artist Adam Swanson will be installing his mural of pollinators on the rotunda at the St. Louis County Depot.

Adam Swanson has been working on this project for more than two months. It is a mural of pollinators, meaning a lot of butterflies.

He is interested in the environment and the need to save the bees and butterflies.

He’s been drawing since he was very young but 14 years ago he moved to Duluth and decided to be a full-time artist.

Adam Swanson said, “I like painting tons of stuff, but I really do like natural things. I like painting things, so most of my work is representational as opposed to just purely abstract. “

The Depot Mural is one of the largest works he’s done, but he is more excited about this project because it will be higher up where more people will be able to see it.

He’s hopeful it will bring a smile to people’s faces when they see the painting.

He has been working on the mural in his studio. He’s hopeful that the weather will cooperate and that he can begin installing the mural early next week.

“This is actually the mural,” said Swanson. It’s on this acrylic sheet, so it’s almost like a thick sheet of paint. It’s a system that’s been developed for places with inclement weather like Minnesota. So I can work on this in my studio for a few months and then spend maybe a week installing.”

Swanson applied for this project and was one of the final three artists. He was chosen and is excited to display this large work of art.

The Depot will hold an Opening Reception and presentation of Swanson’s work on July 13th