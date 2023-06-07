Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank’s Annual “Fill-A-Truck, Feed-A-Family” Food and Fund Drive Happening this Week

DULUTH, Minn — During the month of May, the food shelf at Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank saw a record number of people seeking food assistance. As Northland schools start coming to an end this week, the need is only expected to increase as many children will no longer have access to federally subsidized breakfast and lunch.

To help combat the summer spike in needs, Second Harvest will once again be partnering with Duluth Superior Area Transportation Association and Super One Foods in their “Fill-A-Truck, Feed-A-Family” food and fund drive.

“So really, what we’re seeing right now is a pretty critical time. And I know we’ve been saying that since the pandemic, but a few things have changed recently with USDA supports going away. So, things like the emergency pandemic benefit that was a part of the SNAP program has certainly turned on the increase in demand throughout our region’s food shelves,” said Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank executive director Shaye Moris.

People can donate food or money at Duluth, Superior, and Cloquet area Super One Foods Locations between June 8 and 10. Each dollar received by Second Harvest can be turned into seven dollars worth of produce, meat, and dairy and provide up to three meals to families in need.