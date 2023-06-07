Violent Offender Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, with the help of Duluth Police arrested a convicted felon who they say was in possession of a loaded firearm and drugs.

According to the Duluth Police Department it happened near 2nd Avenue East and 3rd Street around noon Wednesday.

A Fox21 viewer, Trevor Rowley captured the arrest. He says an unmarked police vehicle knocked the 43-year-old male suspect off a stolen bike. Other unmarked vehicles converged.

Police say the arrest was made without incident.

Beside the loaded firearm, police say found a magazine and meth on the suspect, and ammunition and evidence of fentanyl sales at his residence.

The suspect is in the St. Louis County Jail facing multiple charges.