10 Year Anniversary Of Angel of Hope Memorial Happening Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been 10 years since the Angel of Hope Memorial has been around, which is a place for parents who have lost their children to grieve and remember them.

And in honor of the memorial a candle-light vigil is being held Sunday. The memorial first started when a group of 5 families got together and thought about what they could do to keep their children’s memories alive.

So, after a few years of fundraising the Angel of Hope Memorial arrived at Leif Erickson Park. A parent organizer says she had no idea how many families had also lost a child.

“My goodness sakes I am overwhelmed sometimes with walking and looking at all the bricks. Because 14 years ago for me, I felt like I was the only person in the world and you come to find out there’s many people touched by the loss of a child,” said Debbie Davis, a parent organizer of the memorial.

The hope for the event is for those who have gone through the loss of a child to be able to connect with others and receive support from other people who have gone through a similar experience.

The service is Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. at the Angel of Hope Memorial in Leif Erickson Park.