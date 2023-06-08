7A Baseball: South Ridge Tops Cherry Twice for 5th Straight Section Crown

This is the 5th consecutive season that the Panthers have went to the state tournament.

VIRGINIA, Minn.- The South Ridge baseball team is once again heading to state after defeating Cherry twice on Thursday.

In game one, the Panthers would go on to take the contest 12 to 6.

Then the following game, it once again went South Ridge’s way as they topped Cherry 8 to 7 in eight innings.

