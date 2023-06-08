Chalk Art Series In Duluth Parks

DULUTH, Minn. — A Twin Ports chalk artist is bringing her flair to Duluth’s public parks, with a historic twist.

Merritt Park in West Duluth is the first location in a series of Arrowhead Regional Arts Council funded murals by Annmarie Geniusz. This mural features two prominent members of the Merritt family, whom the park is named after.

The park is said to have been the location of the Merritt family homestead, where barley was grown. members of the Merritt family went on to start the iron ore mining industry in northern Minnesota. Fox21 caught up with the artist, who says she enjoyed exploring the historical context of different areas of Duluth.

“This summer I thought it would be really fun to I’m usually working over on the East End and Lakeside. So, I wanted to take chalk art to different communities and then worked with some local historians to learn a little bit about the area and each park. So, I have a lot of pieces that are based on kind of historic or of the parks,” said Geniusz.

The series continues each Wednesday, weather permitting, with future locations in Portland Square, Keene Creek, and Cascade Parks.