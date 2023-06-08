Chum 2 Go Delivers Food To Those In Need

DULUTH, MINN. — In this day and age where you can have just about anything delivered straight to your door, Chum has begun delivering food to those in need.

There are really two separate Chum programs. One delivers right to a person’s door, while the other program brings boxes to a set point and people come to the Chum van to pick up food and other products they may need.

“The demand and need have definitely increased a lot more,” said April Ledoux, Chum’s Distribution Coordinator. “Snap benefits have gotten cut in half to barely anything. You know people can’t live on $50 or even $100 a month, so reaching out to individuals and larger families to be able to help them is a very big need. So any kind of donation people can make makes a huge difference”

if you’re in need and would like to either have food delivered or find out where the Chum van will be, you can give them a call or go to the Chum website: ChumDuluth.com