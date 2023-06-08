Coffee Conversation: Mental Health Benefits of Diaphragmatic Breathing

DULUTH, Minn. — The act of breathing is a natural process of the human body, but implementing diaphragmatic breathing with a focus on deep, controlled breaths, can help relax the mind and body in times of tension or crisis.

Owner and Coach at Klear Water Coaching & Wellness Stacy Crawford joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk more about the science and biology of breathing, techniques of practice, and the mental health benefits.

For more on extended soft belly breathing, click here. To connect with Crawford or learn more about her practice, click here.

Crawford is also part of the Just Breathe 988 Awareness Campaign for mental health support to those in crisis. In conjunction with the campaign, the 2023 Leadership Duluth class is endeavoring to raise $25,000 for the Northland’s Boys and Girls Club (BGC) Mental Health Access Program for some of the most vulnerable youth in our area. To donate, click here.