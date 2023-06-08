Duluth’s ‘Anchors End Tattoo’ To Anchor In Former Electric Fetus Building

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been two years since the Electric Fetus closed in downtown Duluth after serving the music community for 33 years. And now, the space is getting a new tenant with a decades-long history in the city itself.

Anchors End Tattoo & Piercing is moving into the prime real estate on the corner of Lake Avenue and East Superior Street this summer.

The tattoo shop has been creating art for people in Duluth since 2003.

The current location is on West First Street.

Anchors End Tattoo also has locations in Hudson, River Falls and Stillwater.

A post on the tattoo shop’s social media said they’re upgrading the Superior Street space right now and hope to open it up to the public next month.

The Electric Fetus closed in 2021 after the owners cited a variety of challenges in recent years, including the pandemic, a changing retail environment, a water main break and Superior Street reconstruction.

The Electric Fetus in Minneapolis remains open.