Esko Baseball is Section 7AA Champions for the First Time in over Two Decades

The win marks the Eskomos first Section 7AA Title in 23 years.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Esko baseball team punched their ticket to the State Tournament with 16-6 victory in five innings over Mora, Thursday evening.

“We’ve been really close you know. I think about all the other assistant coaches I’ve had and all the great players and all the great teams. I saw a lot of alumni here in the stands today. So it just reminds me that everyone has been a part of this to get to this point. It’s not just about this team, it’s about everybody that’s come before us,” says head coach Ben Haugen.

“I knew it was going to come eventually, I’m just so happy that it happened while I was here. I mean just an awesome team, a great group of guys to be with and we’re not done,” says senior captain Cale Haugen, “We’re coming into the State Tournament with all the confidence we need and I think that’s what we need. We know we’re going to be one of the best teams down there. We just need to keep the confidence we’ve had, we need to keep it rolling in the State Tournament.”

The Eskomos will get their shot at a State Title with the first round kicking off June 13. Esko will await their opponent when brackets are released this weekend.