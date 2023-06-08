Free Summer Breakfast and Lunch Meals for Kids in Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. — The school year is over for students in the Duluth School District and the students are now just kids. They’re looking forward to the lazy days of summer. The kids won’t need to worry about breakfasts and lunches.

The Duluth School District will be providing those meals free to all kids at six schools.

The meals are being paid for by the USDA and the program will run from June 20th to August 18th.

Duluth superintendent John Magas said, “A lot of times there are families that don’t have their basic needs met and we know that for students to be able to learn they need their nutrition and have those needs met. I know sometimes food security can be a sensitive issue or even an embarrassing issue for families. As a kid, my own family struggled with food scarcity and so I think it’s important for people to take advantage of this. So I highly encourage anyone who needs it, to come on out.”

When the meal program begins June 20th, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10 and lunch will be available from 11 to 1.

The six schools where the meals will be served are:

Denfeld High School

Laura MacArthur Elementary

Lowell Elementary

Myers-Wilkins Elementary

Piedmont Elementary

Stowe Elementary