Morning Production Assistant – Part Time

Fox 21 News is seeking a part-time Production Assistant to join our morning team. Typical shift 4:30 AM – 9:30 AM M-F.

Major job duties include editing video for newscasts; operating teleprompter, audio, and camera equipment; and other duties as assigned.

Video editing experience preferred, but not required.

Opportunities to learn every aspect of news production, pitch your own stories, and regularly participate in exciting and unique news stories.

Great job for a student interested in getting started in the television business or an experienced applicant looking for part-time work.

Send resume materials to:

bholland@kqdsfox21.tv

sgoodspeed@kqdsfox21.tv